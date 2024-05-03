Embattled Agriculture CS MITHIKA LINTURI arrested over alleged fake fertilizer saga.





Friday, May 3, 2024 – Troubles for the embattled Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi have compounded just a day after MPs approved his impeachment.

This is after President William Ruto's government ordered his arrest and prosecution alongside his Principal Secretary Paul Ronoh over the fake fertilizer scandal.

DCI Detectives were Friday looking for Linturi and Ronoh who are said to have gone into hiding.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution approved charges for the two among others.

Officials said the two and five other senior officials including those from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) had purportedly been summoned for processing.

“We are looking for them. They were supposed to come here after being summoned but we are now looking for them,” said an official aware of the issue.

It is alleged that NCPB Managing Director Joseph Kimote is among those to be arrested again.

This is a separate file which is being investigated.

The DCI has opened nine separate files into the saga.

They were expected at the DCI headquarters in Nairobi for processing.

Linturi is purportedly among those grilled by police over the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of substandard fertilizer to farmers under the fertilizer subsidy program.

He met police in his office last Friday during which he was grilled for up to two hours, officials said.

Sources aware of the grilling said Linturi who was accompanied by his advisers and legal team denied any role in the scam.

The Kenyan DAILY POST