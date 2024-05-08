RAILA’s Azimio threatens RUTO as it gives him only 48 hours to end the doctors’ strike or else…Has BABA gone back to default setting?





Wednesday, May 8, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga seems to have gone back to his usual self.

After a scathing attack on President William Ruto and his inept government last week, Raila has vowed to take his threats a notch higher.

This is after he threatened to go back to the streets if Ruto doesn't resolve the ongoing doctors’ strike.

Addressing the press in Nairobi, Raila, through Azimio co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka, issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Kenya Kwanza government to resolve the doctors' strike.

Kalonzo urged the government to take advantage of the 48-hour window given by the courts and immediately reach an agreement with doctors.

According to Kalonzo, if the government were to fail in heeding their demands, Azimio would mobilise Kenyans into nationwide demonstrations.

"We, ask the Kenya Kwanza regime to take advantage of the 48-hour window given by the courts and immediately reach an agreement with doctors that will see a resumption of normalcy in public hospitals," Kalonzo stated.

"Failure to which, we shall mobilize the public and other unions to join in a national strife," he added.

Azimio in its statement noted despite efforts by the doctors to end the strike, the Opposition was yet to witness a commitment from the government to do the same.

In regards to the ongoing floods, Raila’s team demanded that the government declare floods a national disaster and further hike the monetary allocation for the affected families from Ksh1 billion to Ksh7 billion.

Ruto was also accused of forcefully ordering the eviction of affected families from their homes without providing alternative shelter.

In particular, the government was accused of instigating forceful evictions that led to the death of a young boy who was killed by a bulldozer in the Mathare area of Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST