Questions raised as Gatundu South MP GG KAGOMBE is appointed KTDA director while still serving as an MP – Is this in order?





Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - Gatundu South constituents have protested the appointment of their MP, GG Kagombe, as director of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) while he is still serving as a Member of Parliament.

Kagombe’s directorship at the Theta Tea Factory managed by KTDA has sparked serious inquiries about the potential conflict of interest.

Some residents argue that it is morally questionable for an elected official to retain a directorship at an organization like KTDA which manages over 65 tea factories.

Kagombe recently facilitated a business engagement between KTDA and the Iran-based Sharzad Trading Company to explore new market frontiers for Kenyan tea.

“Gatundu South MP G.G Kagombe today facilitated business engagement between KTDA and Iran-based Sharzad Trading Company at KTDA Head Office, Nairobi.

The engagement is part of efforts to diversify Kenya’s tea markets and follows President William Ruto’s call to broaden and unlock lucrative tea markets.

Iran is a major consumer of orthodox teas and presents an opportunity for KTDA to expand its fast-growing orthodox and specialized teas category,’ Kagombe wrote on his Facebook page after the meeting

The Kenyan DAILY POST