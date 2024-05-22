Pray for Kenya’s security forces as Haiti’s dreaded gangs change tactics ahead of police deployment to the Caribbean nation – Look!





Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - Powerful gangs controlling the majority of Haiti's infrastructure have vowed to wage war against the Kenyan-led multinational police force that is set to arrive in the country this week.

According to reports, the police officers will confront gangs that have evolved to thwart any opposition.

In particular, the gangs have changed their tactics in their operations, including the public approach to social media by showing a united front.

The reports also indicated that the gangs have set aside their territorial wars to rally together and resist the Kenyan-led mission, terming them 'invaders.'

The alliance will be based on mutual terms as the gangs seek to overcome challenges involving drug-smuggling operations.

Johnson André, better known as Izo is the leader of the 5 Segonn gang or 5 Seconds which is believed to be the largest cocaine trafficker in Haiti and will be seeking to use allies to export the product to neighbouring countries including Colombia.

The gangs will also be relying on Dimitri Herard, the head of the security unit that protected President Jovenel Moïse who was assassinated in July 2021.

Herard was roped into the controversial assassination after he was accused of ordering his security to stand down as the mercenaries stormed the president's home.

Since 2021, he has been in prison and was awaiting court sentencing before he was freed during a prison break staged by the gangs last month.

Herard will be providing connections to operations including drug cartels and access to weapons used by the Gulf clan.

He will also utilise his resources from Colombia to bring in new sophisticated weapons.

According to President Gustavo Petro of Colombia, thousands of military weapons had been stolen and sold to armed groups primarily in Haiti.

One of the most successful gangs operating is led by Jimmy Cherizier also known as Barbecue, a former police officer who has since turned rogue and is a key part of the Vivre Ensemble coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST