KIONI now reveals why they unanimously settled on UHURU as Mt. Kenya kingpin during Limuru III meeting – This should scare RUTO and GACHAGUA even more





Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has revealed why Mt. Kenya unanimously chose former President Uhuru Kenyatta as their leader despite his retirement from politics during the Limuru III meeting last week.

Speaking during an interview, Kioni explained that attendees at the meeting settled on Uhuru because of the respect he commands across the political and cultural leadership of the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

Kioni acknowledged that both leaders from Kenyan Kwanza and Azimio held Uhuru in high regard despite their political and ideological differences.

On the other hand, he also stated that Uhuru had previously held the highest position in the country and served as the president for two terms.

Therefore, he detailed that Uhuru was the only leader who could listen to all the grievances and unite the community.

"If you look at the traditional leadership, there may be division. However, people respect Uhuru. Politicians have various opinions but people respect him (Uhuru).”

"He has already left politics and we want him to sit with us and discuss our issues. He has already become a President and our leader, why wouldn't we give him the position?" he posed.

Nonetheless, he maintained that the former President did not offer himself for the position, clarifying that the attendees of the meeting were behind his selection.

Kioni also added that a meeting would be organized with Uhuru in the coming days so that the organizers can president the memorandum from the meeting.

