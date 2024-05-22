KIONI now reveals why they unanimously settled on UHURU as Mt. Kenya kingpin during Limuru III meeting – This should scare RUTO and GACHAGUA even more

Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has revealed why Mt. Kenya unanimously chose former President Uhuru Kenyatta as their leader despite his retirement from politics during the Limuru III meeting last week.
Speaking during an interview, Kioni explained that attendees
at the meeting settled on Uhuru because of the respect he commands across the
political and cultural leadership of the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.
Kioni acknowledged that both leaders from Kenyan Kwanza and
Azimio held Uhuru in high regard despite their political and ideological
differences.
On the other hand, he also stated that Uhuru had previously
held the highest position in the country and served as the president for two
terms.
Therefore, he detailed that Uhuru was the only leader
who could listen to all the grievances and unite the community.
"If you look at the traditional leadership, there may
be division. However, people respect Uhuru. Politicians have various opinions
but people respect him (Uhuru).”
"He has already left politics and we want him to sit
with us and discuss our issues. He has already become a President and our
leader, why wouldn't we give him the position?" he posed.
Nonetheless, he maintained that the former President did not
offer himself for the position, clarifying that the attendees of the meeting
were behind his selection.
Kioni also added that a meeting would be organized with
Uhuru in the coming days so that the organizers can president the
memorandum from the meeting.
