Polygamous man surprises his 2 wives with cars (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 6, 2024 - Polygamous Ghanaian man, Michael Houston, has surprised his two wives with their first cars.

Michael married his two girlfriends, Adepa and Deejah, the same day late last year in Accra.

He shared photos of his wives and their cars in a Facebook post on Sunday, May 6, 2024.

“Congrats to my wives,” he wrote.

His wives took to Facebook on Monday, to express their gratitude to him.

“When I don't expect, that is the time you tend to surprise me the most. I want to thank you from my heart for your lovely gift. I feel so blessed when you go out of your reach to do something special for me,” Deejah wrote.

"You never leave an opportunity to amaze me and I love you for that. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for the amazing gift that you've given me. My lovely husband Michael Houston you indeed surprised me. This made me realize how special I am to you. You are truly lovely in your ways And you surely know how to brighten up my days.

“Your gift was as special as you are. You surprised me with your choice and made me happy. Whenever I see this car you got for me there is always a smile on my face. Thanks once again from my heart it means a lot. God bless, protect and uplift you. God will always prepare a table before you in the presence of your enemies.”

On her part, Adepa wrote:

“With patience, you can move mountains. God bless my dear husband, Michael Houston. I remember I said I won’t rest till we make it in 2021 and look how far God has brought us. A big congratulations to me. All I can say is GOD DID.”