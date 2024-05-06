Mathare woman breaks down as she narrates how her son was crushed to death by a bulldozer during ongoing demolitions - Police instructed the bulldozer driver to bury the body (VIDEO).





Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - A woman is overwhelmed with grief after her second-born son was crushed to death by a bulldozer during the ongoing demolitions of houses built near river banks in Mathare Slums.

Speaking to the press, the grieving woman identified as Mama Ian said she left her son in the house and went to a chemist to buy medicine for him.

As he was returning to the house, she met a neighbour’s kid who informed her that her son had been crushed to death by a bulldozer.

“Those who were demolishing the houses were told that they were kids in the house but they ignored and went on with the demolition. My son was crushed to death,” the woman tearfully said.

A police officer who was overseeing the demolitions reportedly instructed the driver who was operating the bulldozer to bury the child’s body.

They later abandoned the body on the roadside and fled.

Police came and picked up the body before taking it to an unknown destination.

The woman is pleading with President William Ruto to intervene so that she can get her child’s body and bury it.

“Ruto’s Government has killed my son,” the woman wept.









Watch the emotional video.

Her son was killed in the recent demolitions in Mathare. The tingatinga driver was informed that there are kids inside the house but he still went ahead and demolished the house as police watched. They collected the body and didn’t tell her where they took it. 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/mB6jPmyTg1 — Eve Maina (@evenmaina) May 6, 2024

