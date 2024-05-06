Mathare woman breaks down as she narrates how her son was crushed to death by a bulldozer during ongoing demolitions - Police instructed the bulldozer driver to bury the body (VIDEO).

Speaking to the press,
the grieving woman identified as Mama Ian said she left her son in the house
and went to a chemist to buy medicine for him.
As he was returning to
the house, she met a neighbour’s kid who informed her that her son had been
crushed to death by a bulldozer.
“Those who were demolishing the houses were told that they were kids in
the house but they ignored and went on with the demolition. My son was crushed
to death,” the woman tearfully said.
A police officer who
was overseeing the demolitions reportedly instructed the driver who was
operating the bulldozer to bury the child’s body.
They later abandoned
the body on the roadside and fled.
Police came and picked
up the body before taking it to an unknown destination.
The woman is pleading
with President William Ruto to intervene so that she can get her child’s body
and bury it.
“Ruto’s Government has killed my son,” the woman wept.
Watch the emotional
video.
Her son was killed in the recent demolitions in Mathare. The tingatinga driver was informed that there are kids inside the house but he still went ahead and demolished the house as police watched. They collected the body and didn’t tell her where they took it. 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/mB6jPmyTg1— Eve Maina (@evenmaina) May 6, 2024
