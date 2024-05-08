Panic as RUTO desperately begs Somalia’s FAWZIA YUSUF to step down for RAILA over AU job – Does he know something we don’t?

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 – President William Ruto has begun talks to persuade Somalia to drop its African Union Commission candidate, Fawzia Yusuf Adam, in support of Raila Odinga.
This was evident during a meeting presided over by Deputy
President Rigathi Gachagua who hosted Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre
at his Karen residence in Nairobi.
According to a source privy to the lobby, there is a green
light that Somalia could heed Kenya's wish and drop its candidate in support of
Raila.
However, Somalia claims it has the support of the
Organisation of Islamic Corporation, an intergovernmental organization
that consists of more than 27 African states.
Kenya also plans a similar round of talks with Djibouti
who also fronted a candidate for the same AU position. Ruto's side will be
seeking to woo Djibouti out of the race in favour of the Azimio leader.
In early April, Djibouti announced its candidate for the AC
Commission chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, to challenge Raila for the
position.
The AU has also set a deadline for the submission of
critical documents including Curriculum Vitae for those seeking to vie for the
AU Commission role.
All candidates seeking the prestigious continental role will
be required to submit their documents by August 6, 2024, by 5 pm, Addis Ababa
time.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments