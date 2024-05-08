Panic as RUTO desperately begs Somalia’s FAWZIA YUSUF to step down for RAILA over AU job – Does he know something we don’t?



Wednesday, May 8, 2024 – President William Ruto has begun talks to persuade Somalia to drop its African Union Commission candidate, Fawzia Yusuf Adam, in support of Raila Odinga.

This was evident during a meeting presided over by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who hosted Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre at his Karen residence in Nairobi.

According to a source privy to the lobby, there is a green light that Somalia could heed Kenya's wish and drop its candidate in support of Raila.

However, Somalia claims it has the support of the Organisation of Islamic Corporation, an intergovernmental organization that consists of more than 27 African states.

Kenya also plans a similar round of talks with Djibouti who also fronted a candidate for the same AU position. Ruto's side will be seeking to woo Djibouti out of the race in favour of the Azimio leader.

In early April, Djibouti announced its candidate for the AC Commission chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, to challenge Raila for the position.

The AU has also set a deadline for the submission of critical documents including Curriculum Vitae for those seeking to vie for the AU Commission role.

All candidates seeking the prestigious continental role will be required to submit their documents by August 6, 2024, by 5 pm, Addis Ababa time.

