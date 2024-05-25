Panic as CS LINTURI threatens to name senior government officials, MPs and Senators who have refused to pay their loans

Saturday, May 25, 2024 - Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has threatened to expose senior government officials who he claims were defaulting on the Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC) loans.
Appearing before the Senate to
answer questions regarding his ministry, the CS claimed that the officials were
from the Executive, National Assembly, and even the Senate.
“For some time, people have thought that AFC is a place to pick money and go without paying. Politicians and senior government officials have taken money from AFC and they do not pay.
"Please take note that very soon I’m going to release the list of shame for
people who are sitting in this senate, national assembly, executive and have
taken money and have not paid,” Linturi stated.
The CS maintained that the
government had no problem lending anybody money provided the money is paid
back.
Linturi asserted that AFC was a
farmer's bank which finances agricultural projects even as he asked the state
officials to return the money
"AFC being a farmer's bank,
we want to finance farmers. If you take money go and pay. Even if you're a
member of parliament here come and borrow. Give your proposal and we will give
money.”
"But when you get the money
please pay. We do not have money for you to go and build flats. And once
we get to know about it, we will deal with the matter within the full force of
law," the CS remarked.
Linturi said that his ministry
is making efforts to sensitize farmers on the availability of AFC loans.
