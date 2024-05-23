Only widows and physically challenged women should be helped by men without expecting nothing in return - Businessman says





Thursday, May 23, 2024 - A businessman known as Onyelike Darlington has said that men should only help widows or physically challenged women without expecting anything in return.

"A young girl wrote on fb. "Can a man help a lady without expecting anything in return". I simply commented yes, but the lady should be a widow, physically challenged or less privileged. Not a full grown lady with hands and legs but refused to work and expect help from men that has been working tirelessly to make the money," he wrote in a post on Wednesday.