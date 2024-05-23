No freeloaders for RAILA in his UK trip as RUTO is busy wasting our money on comedians and joyriders in the US – Look!





Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has left the country for the United Kingdom (UK).

In a statement by his Spokesperson Dennis Onyango, Raila will give a keynote speech at the University of Oxford during the Oxford Africa Conference 2024.

“At the annual event, Mr. Odinga will deliver a lecture titled: Forging Africa's Future: A Journey of Resilience and Renewal,” Onyango stated.

He further added that the former Prime Minister will address political stability, economic growth, equity, and social cohesion while highlighting stories of resilience and examples of renewal from across Africa.

Raila is accompanied by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who has been honoured to be invited as one of the panelists in the conference dubbed 'Navigating Democracy Dynamics in Contemporary Africa: Addressing Challenges and Embracing Opportunities'.

"Honored to be invited to a panel at this year’s Oxford University Africa Conference alongside Baba who will be giving the Keynote address," Sifuna remarked.

The conference will kick off on Friday, May 24, at Rhodes House in the University of Oxford, UK.

Raila's visit to the UK comes even as President William Ruto is busy in the US on a State visit.

However, his state visit has left Kenyans talking, considering the expenses involved where he hired a private jet worth Sh200 million and carried freeloaders in his huge delegation, among the comedians, governors, CSs, and joyriders at our expense.

The Kenyan DAILY POST