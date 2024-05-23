No freeloaders for RAILA in his UK trip as RUTO is busy wasting our money on comedians and joyriders in the US – Look!

Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has left the country for the United Kingdom (UK).
In a statement by his
Spokesperson Dennis Onyango, Raila will give a keynote speech at the University
of Oxford during the Oxford Africa Conference 2024.
“At the annual event, Mr. Odinga
will deliver a lecture titled: Forging Africa's Future: A Journey of Resilience
and Renewal,” Onyango stated.
He further added that the former
Prime Minister will address political stability, economic growth, equity, and
social cohesion while highlighting stories of resilience and examples of
renewal from across Africa.
Raila is accompanied by Nairobi
Senator Edwin Sifuna, who has been honoured to be invited as one of the
panelists in the conference dubbed 'Navigating Democracy Dynamics in Contemporary
Africa: Addressing Challenges and Embracing Opportunities'.
"Honored to be invited to a
panel at this year’s Oxford University Africa Conference alongside Baba who
will be giving the Keynote address," Sifuna remarked.
The conference will kick off on
Friday, May 24, at Rhodes House in the University of Oxford, UK.
Raila's visit to the UK comes
even as President William Ruto is busy in the US on a State visit.
However, his state visit has
left Kenyans talking, considering the expenses involved where he hired a
private jet worth Sh200 million and carried freeloaders in his huge delegation,
among the comedians, governors, CSs, and joyriders at our expense.
