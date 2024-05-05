TYSON FURY lands in Saudi Arabia with huge entourage for OLEKSANDR USYK undisputed heavyweight title fight (PHOTOs/ VIDEO)







Sunday, May 5, 2024 - WBC Heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has landed in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury takes on bitter rival Usyk in a heavyweight division unifier on May 18 in the Middle East.

He touched down in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 4, with a massive entourage featuring his family, friends and trainer SugarHill Steward.

Fury and Co looked thrilled as they posed for photos in Riyadh.

The group were presented with incredible bouquets of flowers and given hot drinks after a seven-hour flight from the UK.

Neither fighter has tasted defeat in their respective careers meaning fans would have a good time in what is going to be the fight of the century.

Fury has had three months to recover after pulling out of the original February 17 fight with an eye injury.

Watch the video below