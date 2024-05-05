TYSON FURY lands in Saudi Arabia with huge entourage for OLEKSANDR USYK undisputed heavyweight title fight (PHOTOs/ VIDEO)

Sunday, May 5, 2024 - WBC Heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has landed in Saudi Arabia ahead of his fight with Oleksandr Usyk.
Fury takes on bitter rival Usyk in a heavyweight division
unifier on May 18 in the Middle East.
He touched down in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 4,
with a massive entourage featuring his family, friends and trainer
SugarHill Steward.
Fury and Co looked thrilled as they posed for photos in
Riyadh.
The group were presented with incredible bouquets of flowers
and given hot drinks after a seven-hour flight from the UK.
Neither fighter has tasted defeat in their respective
careers meaning fans would have a good time in what is going to be the fight of
the century.
Fury has had three months to recover after pulling out of the original February 17 fight with an eye injury.
KING OF THE RING RETURNS TO THE KINGDOM! 🇸🇦👑#RINGOFFIRE #UNDISPUTED #TYSONFURY— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 4, 2024
🗓️ May 18th 2024 @RiyadhSeason / @Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/XDxNoyYQaH
