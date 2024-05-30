NOTORIOUS B.I.G's mum reveals what she will like to do to DIDDY







Thursday, May 30, 2024 - Notorious B.I.G.‘s mother, Voletta Wallace, has revealed what she wishes to do to Sean 'Diddy" Combs as multiple women accused him of sexual and physical abuse.

Wallace told Rolling Stone that she hopes the disgraced Bad Boy mogul apologizes to Cassie and his mother.

She added she wants to “slap the daylights out of him.”

There have been a steady stream of harrowing allegations against Combs since his former girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura filed her sex-trafficking lawsuit against the Bad Boy founder in November, detailing numerous instances of violent physical abuse.

In the wake of Ventura’s allegations, five more women and one man have come forward to accuse Combs of sexual assault in their own lawsuits.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” Wallace says about the multiple allegations of violence and sexual abuse against Combs.

“I’m praying for Cassie. I’m praying for his mother. I don’t want to believe the things that I’ve heard, but I’ve seen [the hotel video]. I pray that he apologizes to her.

“I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that,” she adds.

“Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.”

"He needs to apologize to his mother,” she says. “I hope to God he sits her down and spills his guts and apologize to her.”