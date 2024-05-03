No school on Monday as RUTO postpones the reopening date for second term until further notice just after MACHOGU’s confusion

Friday, May 3, 2024 - President William Ruto has postponed the reopening of all public schools until further notice.
This is due to the ongoing rains that have caused massive
flooding in several parts of the country and the subsequent deaths and
destruction of properties.
This comes barely hours after Education Cabinet Secretary
Ezekiel Machogu insisted the schools be opened on Monday, May 6.
In a circular released on Friday, May 3, Machogu issued a fresh directive over the planned reopening of schools slated for Monday.
He spelt out measures to ensure the safety of learners,
teachers, and other staff in various learning institutions.
Machogu has tasked parents of students especially those in
day schools to ensure that their kids report safely to schools due to the
effects of floods.
Ruto’s government has been issuing official conflicting
statements that have left Kenyans wondering whether government
departments were reading from different scripts.
