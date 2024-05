Friday, May 3, 2024 - Detectives have launched investigations after a 27-year-old man was arrested in the Gadamoji area of Marsabit with a deadly firearm loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect identified as Wario Golo was arrested after police got intelligence reports from members of the public.

Interrogation is ongoing to establish the source of the carbine firearm and the intention of its possession.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.