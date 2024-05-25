NICKI MINAJ detained by police in Amsterdam for "carrying drugs" (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 25, 2024 - Nicki Minaj has been detained in Amsterdam by police officers who accused her of "carrying drugs".

The rapper is billed to perform at Co-op live in Manchester today, May 25, but she expressed fears that she won't make it on time if she's not released to fly to Manchester.

She took to her social media accounts to share videos of her encounter with police in Amsterdam.

In the video, the “Super Bass” singer insisted that she had no contraband.

One police officer said that they wanted to take the rapper into custody for "carrying drugs," the video showed.

"I’m not going in there. I need a lawyer present," the 41-year-old replied.

The officer also mentioned her concert scheduled for Saturday night in Manchester, England, and said they would "try to get [her] there" as soon as possible.

"Oh, so I’m under arrest?" Minah asked, while multiple officers repeatedly asked her to stop filming.

In a second video, Minaj appeared to be seated inside a vehicle while speaking to a uniformed man — who she later identified as her pilot — about the plans to go through all her bags.

"Why didn’t you guys search it before they went on the plane?" she asked.

The man shrugged and said that the previous officer did not believe the rap star was not carrying drugs and was angry that she had filmed him.

Nicki later revealed on X that the officials claim they found marijuana and confiscated her bags.

Watch the videos below.