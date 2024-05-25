"They're being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour" NICKI MINAJ speaks after she was detained by police in Amsterdam for "carrying drugs"







Saturday, May 25, 2024 - Nicki Minaj has given more details about her arrest in an airport in Amsterdam.

The rapper was about to fly out to Manchester, England, where she is billed to perform, when she was detained by Amsterdam police officers.

Pre-rolled marijuana was found amongst her luggage and Nicki's security has claimed ownership of the weed, but Nicki is being detained in Amsterdam, preventing her from getting to Manchester for her concert.

Nicki's fans have pointed out that weed is legal in Amsterdam and are questioning why she should be held because her security had weed.

Meanwhile, Nicki believes her ex-employees are responsible for the sabotage after she fired them.

The took to Twitter and her Instagram Stories to document her arrest, while stating that she believes some people paid the authorities to hold her back and make her miss her performance.

See her tweets below.

Watch the video of Nicki's arrest below.