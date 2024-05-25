"They're being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour" NICKI MINAJ speaks after she was detained by police in Amsterdam for "carrying drugs"

Saturday, May 25, 2024 - Nicki Minaj has given more details about her arrest in an airport in Amsterdam.
The rapper was about to fly out to Manchester, England, where
she is billed to perform, when she was detained by Amsterdam police officers.
Pre-rolled marijuana was found amongst her luggage and
Nicki's security has claimed ownership of the weed, but Nicki is being detained
in Amsterdam, preventing her from getting to Manchester for her concert.
Nicki's fans have pointed out that weed is legal in
Amsterdam and are questioning why she should be held because her security had
weed.
Meanwhile, Nicki believes her ex-employees are responsible
for the sabotage after she fired them.
The took to Twitter and her Instagram Stories to document
her arrest, while stating that she believes some people paid the authorities to
hold her back and make her miss her performance.
See her tweets below.
Watch the video of Nicki's arrest below.
0 Comments