Newly appointed Eldoret Catholic Bishop, JOHN KIPLIMO, receives his second fuel guzzler from SUDI, hours after FAROUK KIBET gifted him another guzzler (PHOTOs).





Saturday, May 25, 2024 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, surprised the newly appointed Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Eldoret, John Kiplimo, with a brand new car when he attended his ordination ceremony.

President William Ruto’s personal assistant Farouk Kibet had also gifted Bishop Kiplimo a high-end guzzler, hours before Sudi gave him another car.

Pope Francis appointed Kiprono as the Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Eldoret a few weeks ago.

He became the second auxiliary bishop of the Eldoret diocese after Silas Njiru, who served in the 1980s in the same position.

According to the Roman Catholic Canon law, the role of an auxiliary bishop is to serve as the principal assistant to the local bishop and may perform many duties assigned by the local bishop, such as blessing marriages or a new church, ordination of priests or hearing confessions among others.

“Today at dawn witnessing Episcopal Ordination of Eldoret Diocese Auxiliary Bishop John Kiplimo Arap lelei of St George’s Catholic Church, Simat/Kapseret Ward.

CONGRATULATION Bishop John Kiplimo Arap Lelei,” wrote Sudi.

















