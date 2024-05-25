Lifeless body of UDA politician and businessman found in a guest house - He had left a notebook listing all his wealth and location of all his possessions (PHOTOs).





Saturday, May 25, 2024 - Detectives have launched investigations into the mysterious death of aspiring UDA politician and businessman, Hon. Mathenge Peter, whose lifeless body was found in a guest house in Karatina town, Nyeri County.

Mathenge left two notes listing all his wealth and the location of all his possessions.

One of the notes was found in the guest room while the other was found in his car.

Reports indicate that he booked a room and went to sleep but he never woke up the following morning.

A cleaner who wanted to clean the room knocked at the door in the morning but there was no response, prompting him to alert the management.

They broke into the room and stumbled upon Mathenge’s body and alerted the police.

The body had no physical injuries.

Mathira East Police Commander Benjamin Boen confirmed the incident, saying the deceased’s car was found parked outside the guesthouse.

Inside the car, police found an envelope containing contact information of his siblings as well as a notebook listing his properties and their respective locations.

Mathenge unsuccessfully vied for an MCA seat on the UDA ticket.

He was the CEO of Slopes Optical Limited, an eye chemist.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.