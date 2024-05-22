Nairobi woman who rescued a boy dumped by the mother 30 minutes after birth in Kawangware shows his progress (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - City activist, Njeri Wa Migwi, rescued a boy who was dumped by his mother in Kawangware, 30 minutes after birth.

The woman dumped the baby and disappeared after suspecting he was disabled.

Njeri stumbled upon the abandoned baby when she was doing food disbursement in Kawangware and took care of him.

She took to her X account and shared photos to show the boy’s progress, four years later.

“His mum gave birth & disappeared within 30 mins of birth. I was doing a food disbursement in Kawangware in 2020 when he was dumped.

"He was placed in my care because they suspected he was disabled. 4 years later, 5 surgeries this is us today, post-surgery,’’ she tweeted.

See the photos.

















