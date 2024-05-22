JIMMY KIBAKI retires from politics to concentrate on family business and farming – This man is honest unlike most Kenyan politicians





Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - The son of late former President Mwai Kibaki, Jimmy Kibaki, has announced his retirement from politics to concentrate on farming.

In a statement to newsrooms, Jimmy also said that he had stepped down as The New Democrats (TND) deputy party leader and wants to concentrate on family business and farming.

“Over the past 33 years, I have been intimately involved in various political initiatives in this country, including the formation and management of various political parties.

“In 1991, several like-minded people came together to form the Democratic Party of Kenya.

“Together, we built this organization into a respected political party that performed admirably in the 1992 and 1997 general elections.

“Subsequently, I was involved in the National Rainbow Alliance, which went on to capture political power in the 2002 general election.

“I have also been involved in the creation and management of the Party of National Unity,” he said.

Jimmy said it is now time for him to devote all his time to urgent family and business matters that require his full attention.

The Kenyan DAILY POST