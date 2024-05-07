Nairobi residents call for the arrest of MURANG’A MCA for neglecting roads in RUCHU LOCATION

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Nairobi city residents have called for the arrest of Ruchu Ward MCA, Naomi Maina, for neglecting roads in her area.
Despite the
Murang'a county government allocating millions of shillings to repair roads in
her region, the useless MCA has been using the money to enrich herself.
On
Saturday, Nairobi residents who visited the Gacharage sub-location for a
goat-eating ceremony were shocked to learn that Kangunu–Ngoe Road was
impassable due to MCA’s ignorance, mediocrity, and greediness.
“This is an
embarrassment to Murang’a. How can MCA neglect this road,” Samson Otieno from
Kayole was overheard saying.
“This MCA
doesn’t deserve to be elected. She should be arrested for not serving the
electorate as enshrined in the constitution,” said Peter Thethe who is also a
Nairobi resident.
“The road
is like a cattle dip. Ruchu people deserve better than this,” Paul Mutie
stated.
Residents
who spoke on anonymity also stated that the MCA, who runs a poultry-keeping
business, has been diverting money to her own companies and they requested the
Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to probe her and serve justice to
Ruchu residents.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments