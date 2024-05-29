MUTHAMA begs RUTO and GACHAGUA not to allow UDA to split –The party is too young!!





Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Former Machakos County Senator, Johnson Muthama, has weighed in on the recent fallout between President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement on Wednesday, Muthama who is a former UDA chairman, appealed to President William Ruto to seal the cracks in the ruling party and avoid washing their dirty linen in public.

According to Muthama, UDA was founded on a strong political foundation that was devoid of political deceit.

He thus argued that the recent public spats are washing away the key tenets of the party.

"The Kenya Kwanza administration was formed on the foundation of national unity devoid of political deceit and President William Ruto, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and other leaders came together for the sake of achieving this," Muthama stated.

To prevent the party from sliding into total anarchy, Muthama pleaded with President Ruto and Gachagua to use internally agreed mechanisms to solve the disputes.

