GACHAGUA demands an apology from DAILY NATION for claiming the DP is seeking a new Political Party after falling out with RUTO.





Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has demanded a written apology from Daily Nation for claiming he had ditched the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) PARTY and joined The New Democratic party associated with Jimmy Kibaki.

On Wednesday, the publication claimed that since Gachagua has fallen out with his boss, President William Ruto, he has acquired a new political vehicle in readiness for the 2027 presidential election.

However, Gachagua through his Director of Communications Njeri Rugene, termed the story as false and demanded a written apology from the Aga Khan-owned media house.

Rugene claims the story is aimed at fueling the fallout between Ruto and Gachagua.

Here is the letter from Gachagua demanding an apology from Daily Nation for claiming he has acquired a new party.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.