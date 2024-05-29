Woman charged with murder for shooting husband over cheating allegations

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - A 33-year-old South African woman has been arrested and charged with murder after she allegedly shot and killed her husband during an argument over his alleged infidelity.
The police disclosed that the woman accused her husband
of cheating on her with a woman living in the same premises as them. She
then shot the man with his own gun as he tried to flee while being confronted
about his alleged cheating.
Spokesperson for Limpopo police, Col Malesela Ledwaba, said
police and paramedics were called to the scene on Monday morning and found the
32-year-old man lying in a pool of blood.
Both husband and wife were teachers at different schools in
the area. Ledwaba said;
“According to the preliminary information, the violence
ensued after the suspect found out about her husband's infidelity which was
taking place on the same rental premises.
“She then fetched her husband's licensed firearm and started
firing several shots at him while he was trying to escape. Unfortunately, the
32-year-old victim was shot and he collapsed on the street.
"Upon arrival at the scene, police and emergency
medical services found the victim lying in a pool of blood and he was certified
dead. The firearm, believed to have been used to commit the crime, was found on
the scene and was confiscated for further investigation.
“The provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has
highlighted the continuous struggle against gender-based violence in the
province, urging communities to seek professional help to resolve relationship
issues instead of resorting to violence.”
