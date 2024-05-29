Woman charged with murder for shooting husband over cheating allegations







Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - A 33-year-old South African woman has been arrested and charged with murder after she allegedly shot and killed her husband during an argument over his alleged infidelity.

The police disclosed that the woman accused her husband of cheating on her with a woman living in the same premises as them. She then shot the man with his own gun as he tried to flee while being confronted about his alleged cheating.

Spokesperson for Limpopo police, Col Malesela Ledwaba, said police and paramedics were called to the scene on Monday morning and found the 32-year-old man lying in a pool of blood.

Both husband and wife were teachers at different schools in the area. Ledwaba said;

“According to the preliminary information, the violence ensued after the suspect found out about her husband's infidelity which was taking place on the same rental premises.

“She then fetched her husband's licensed firearm and started firing several shots at him while he was trying to escape. Unfortunately, the 32-year-old victim was shot and he collapsed on the street.

"Upon arrival at the scene, police and emergency medical services found the victim lying in a pool of blood and he was certified dead. The firearm, believed to have been used to commit the crime, was found on the scene and was confiscated for further investigation.

“The provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has highlighted the continuous struggle against gender-based violence in the province, urging communities to seek professional help to resolve relationship issues instead of resorting to violence.”