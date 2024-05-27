MURKOMEN responds to GACHAGUA after the DP accused him of trying to divide the Mt Kenya region with SUDI and FAROUK





Monday, May 27, 2024 - Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has responded to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who had accused him of being among Rift Valley politicians traveling to the Mt Kenya region to cause division.

Gachagua, who spoke in the Kesses constituency on Friday, stated that some unnamed politicians close to President William Ruto have been traversing the region to divide the vote-rich region.

However, Murkomen who is a close ally of the President, said as a cabinet secretary, he is free to traverse the country to sell the government agenda.

"I have neither time for the freedom to engage in politics even as my critics seek to involve me in succession talks.

"There are people who have problems with us CSs when we tour the country and fellowship with Kenyans over the weekends, yet it is an opportunity for us in the Executive arm of government to come face to face with the realities on the ground," Murkomen said.

