MIGUNA MIGUNA blasts RUTO for splashing Ksh200 million on a luxury jet to the U.S. and vomiting on Kenyans by saying it was cheaper than KQ.





Monday, May 27, 2024 - Controversial lawyer and barrister Miguna Miguna has attacked President William Ruto for defending his move to hire a private jet to take him and his family to the United States last week.

Ruto used the Abu Dhabi luxury Royal jet for his U.S. trip instead of Harambee One Jet which is assigned to the President and his family.

The cost of hiring the jet was reported around Sh 200 million but Ruto on Sunday vomited on Kenyans by saying hiring a private jet was cheaper than using Kenya Airways (KQ)

Miguna criticised the President's statement and urged him to apologise to Kenyans for not prioritizing national transport options.

According to the fearless advocate, presidents of developed states such as the U.S., China, or Russia would never travel on a "foreign-owned air carrier anywhere, even if it were donated because of national pride, patriotism, security, and sovereignty considerations".

Miguna noted that Kenya owns a multimillion-dollar presidential jet that has been utilised by the country's leaders for various travels.

“He could also have flown commercial using KQ. There are no financial, political, strategic, or security justifications for what Ruto did. Period," the ‘General’ added.

