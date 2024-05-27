Gloves off as ITUMBI hits back at UDA MP who warned him to stop being used by RUTO to frustrate GACHAGUA





Monday, May 27, 2024 – President William Ruto’s blogger Dennis Itumbi has responded to Embakasi North MP James Gakuya after he accused him of being used by State House operatives to frustrate Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Last week, Gakuya had warned Itumbi over what he termed as generational change, which he claimed the blogger was using to spoil the unity of the Mt Kenya region.

But in a rejoinder, Itumbi told the lawmaker that their call for generational change was meant for learning from mentorship.

However, Itumbi quickly added that the younger generation cannot be students forever.

"Ndugu mheshimiwa Gakuya, our call for generational change is not about disregarding the past but learning and benefitting from mentorship.

"We cannot be mentored forever. Just Like you cannot stay in school forever. ”

"Generational Change is just a voice of the majority saying, we appreciate those before us for their guidance and achievements, but we have come of age and we are ready to take our positions in business, careers, and politics," Itumbi stated.

Gakuya had asked Itumbi to slow down with his colleagues, claiming that Mt Kenya was behind the DP.

The DP's efforts to rally the Mt Kenya region behind him have encountered stumbling blocks as elected leaders dissent from him to pick their preferred sides.

On Saturday, Gachagua had alleged that a section of leaders close to President Ruto was trying to mislead him.

The DP claimed that some Rift Valley leaders were interfering with the leadership of Mt Kenya.

