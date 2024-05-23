Mum disrupts school awards ceremony after her son didn't win any prize (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 23, 2024 - A mother in Atlanta, USA disrupted an awards ceremony at her son's school after he did not receive any prizes.

She stood up in middle of the event and walked up to the front of the stage before ranting after her child did not win anything.





As she made the bizarre rant, the person presenting the award was forced to apologize to those in attendance and tried to de-escalate the situation.

