6 CSs on the spot for non-performance, RUTO may be considering sacking them – Here is the full list





Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Six Cabinet Secretaries are under fire from the opposition, Parliament, and Kenyans over the manner in which they have handled their dockets in the past 18 months.

Mithika Linturi (Agriculture), Susan Nakhumicha (Health), Ezekiel Machogu (Education), Moses Kuria (Public Service), Davies Chirchir (Energy), and Kipchumba Murkomen are among CSs facing the wrath of Kenyans.

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga on Friday launched a verbal attack on Machogu, Nakhumicha, and Kuria over the manner they have handled their dockets, which he said raised questions as to whether they understand the heavy responsibility bestowed upon them.

Linturi’s fate hangs in the balance due to an impeachment motion hanging over his head in the National Assembly over the fake fertilizer scandal.

The scandal has left the Kenya Kwanza administration hard-pressed to explain how a sector said to be close to its heart could have been riddled with sleaze.

The motion to impeach Linturi was tabled by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka after collecting 110 signatures from MPs.

On the floor of the House, 149 MPs voted in support of the impeachment with 36 MPs voting against the motion.

Nakhumicha faces criticism for the manner in which she has handled the medics’ strike, which has left services paralyzed.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, last month, filed a motion in the National Assembly seeking to have Nakhumicha impeached over gross violation of the constitution and incompetence.

Machogu received criticism majorly because of the recent flip-flop on school reopening for the second term.

Hours before the re-opening last Monday he sent a statement in the dead of the night postponing reopening which inconvenienced students who had already travelled to school.

Kuria’s proposal to have all public servants put on contract has been received with anger.

The opposition and workers’ unions have sworn not to allow such an unpopular decision that will claw back the gains made in the job market.

On the other hand, Chirchir has received backlash from Kenyans following frequent power outages in the country.

Murkomen has been on the receiving end over increased accidents and some shameful occurrences, like the leaking roof at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

