6 CSs on the spot for non-performance, RUTO may be considering sacking them – Here is the full list

Mithika Linturi (Agriculture), Susan Nakhumicha (Health),
Ezekiel Machogu (Education), Moses Kuria (Public Service), Davies Chirchir
(Energy), and Kipchumba Murkomen are among CSs facing the wrath of Kenyans.
Azimio Leader Raila Odinga on Friday launched a
verbal attack on Machogu, Nakhumicha, and Kuria over the manner they have
handled their dockets, which he said raised questions as to whether they
understand the heavy responsibility bestowed upon them.
Linturi’s fate hangs in the balance due to an impeachment
motion hanging over his head in the National Assembly over the fake fertilizer
scandal.
The scandal has left the Kenya Kwanza
administration hard-pressed to explain how a sector said to be close to
its heart could have been riddled with sleaze.
The motion to impeach Linturi was tabled by Bumula MP Jack
Wamboka after collecting 110 signatures from MPs.
On the floor of the House, 149 MPs voted in support of the
impeachment with 36 MPs voting against the motion.
Nakhumicha faces criticism for the manner in which she has
handled the medics’ strike, which has left services paralyzed.
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, last month, filed a motion in
the National Assembly seeking to have Nakhumicha impeached over gross
violation of the constitution and incompetence.
Machogu received criticism majorly because of the recent
flip-flop on school reopening for the second term.
Hours before the re-opening last Monday he sent a statement
in the dead of the night postponing reopening which inconvenienced students who
had already travelled to school.
Kuria’s proposal to have all public servants put on contract
has been received with anger.
The opposition and workers’ unions have sworn not to allow
such an unpopular decision that will claw back the gains made in the job
market.
On the other hand, Chirchir has received backlash from
Kenyans following frequent power outages in the country.
Murkomen has been on the receiving end over increased
accidents and some shameful occurrences, like the leaking roof at the Jomo
Kenyatta International Airport.
