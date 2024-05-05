Governor SUSAN KIHIKA missing as her husband attends an important function of a son he sired with a baby mama - The boy studies in one of the most expensive schools in Kenya (PHOTOs).





Monday, May 6, 2024 - Governor Susan Kihika’s husband Sam Mburu was overwhelmed with joy after he attended the graduation ceremony of his son Jesse Kamau Mburu, a student at the prestigious St Andrews Turi - one of the most expensive schools in the country.

Taking to his Facebook account, Sam penned a congratulatory message to his teenage son and wished him the very best in his future endeavors.

“Our children’s upbringing is a reflection of our own hard work and God’s Blessings.

"I congratulate you my son; Jesse Kamau Mburu on your graduation, St Andrews Turi Class of 2024.

“You have brought joy and pride to our home. May God Bless and Guide you as you take the next steps in life. Proud of you son,” he wrote.

It is worth noting that Governor Susan Kihika did not attend the important function of her husband’s son, whom he sired with another woman.

It is alleged that the flamboyant businessman has several baby mamas.

One of his baby mamas identified as Beatrice Kamau took him to court in 2022 and demanded half of his wealth.

She claimed that Sam was a broke man with hardly a coin to his name when they met and that it is because of her contribution that he became a man of means.

In her affidavit, Wanjiku stated that she met Mburu when he was a broke casual worker at a logistics company in 2002.

