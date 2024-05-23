LIZZO speaks about coming out of a 10-month long battle with depression







Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Lizzo has shared that she has been suffering from depression for some months and she's just now coming out of it.

The singer shared this on Instagram.

She wrote:

"I’m the happiest I’ve been in 10 months. The strange thing about depression is you don’t know you’re in it until you’re out of it. I’m definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be. But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up. My smile reaches my eyes again and that’s a win. I thought my album was finished.. but I gotta get some of these good vibes off in a banger real quick. Thanks for your patience."