International Court of Justice orders Israel to immediately halt its operation in Rafah

Saturday, May 25, 2024 - The United Nations’ top court has ordered Israel to immediately halt its military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, further increasing international pressure on Israel over its war against the Hamas militant group.
Israel began a limited ground offensive in Rafah on May 7,
rejecting calls from the international community, including the US, not to
proceed.
More than a million Palestinians were taking shelter in
Rafah before Israel started its offensive, but the court noted that around
800,000 have since been displaced.
“Israel must immediately halt
its military offensive and any other action in Rafah which may inflict on the
Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its
physical destruction in whole or in part,” Judge Nawaf Salam, president of the
International Court of Justice (ICJ), said on Friday, May 24.
The ICJ considers the humanitarian situation in Rafah to be
classified as “disastrous,” he said, adding that UN officials have indicated
that the situation was set to “intensify even further” if the Israeli operation
in Rafah continues.
Upon entering Rafah, the Israeli military seized the city’s
border crossing with Egypt, which has remained shut since. The crossing was a
vital entry point for humanitarian aid.
The court ordered Israel to open the Rafah crossing for
humanitarian assistance and said it had found that the evacuation and living
conditions provided by Israel are not “sufficient to alleviate the immense
risk, which the Palestinian population is exposed” to.
Israeli officials have condemned the ICJ’s ruling. Yair
Lapid, leader of Israel’s opposition party Yesh Atid, said that “the fact that
the ICJ did not even directly connect the end of the military operation in
Rafah to the release of the hostages and to Israel’s right to defend itself
against terror is an abject moral failure.”
Naftali Bennett, who was the former Prime Minister of
Israel, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “The International Court of
Justice just provided every terror organization on earth with THE PERFECT
METHOD TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER.”
Hamas praised the ruling but said it had expected it would
be for the entire Gaza Strip, emphasizing that the situations in Jabalya and
other cities are equally dire and warrant similar attention.
Rulings by the court are final and binding, but the ICJ
doesn’t have a mechanism to enforce them, and they have been ignored in the
past.
South Africa filed an urgent request on May 10 for
additional measures against Israel, accusing it of using forced evacuation
orders in the southern Gaza city of Rafah to “endanger rather than protect
civilian life.” The request was part of a larger case brought by Pretoria
against Israel in which South Africa accuses Israel of committing genocide
against Palestinians during the seven-month-long conflict.
Following the ruling, a joint statement by the Israel’s
National Security Council and Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday that
Israel “has not carried out and will not carry out military activity in the
Rafah area that creates living conditions that could lead to the destruction of
the Palestinian civilian population.”
In response to other orders by the ICJ, including keeping
the Rafah crossing open, the statement said that Israel will “continue its
efforts to allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip” and “reduce as much
as possible the harm to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip.”
The ruling comes after the prosecutor at the International
Criminal Court (ICC), a separate court in The Hague, sought arrest warrants for
Hamas leaders as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense
Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity over
the October 7 attacks on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.
0 Comments