Man narrates how he almost lost his life after he recognised a member of robbery gang during operation and called him by name







Monday, May 6, 2024 - A man called Nzeora has narrated how he almost lost his life after he recognized a member of an armed robbery gang during their operation.

“Biggest mistake that would’ve taken my life was when we were being robbed at gun point in Nkpor. I recognised one of them, & called him by his name. I said “Emeka Mgbachu, ogini?” & he slapped me. He located me few days later & warned me to never call his name again n’ilu olu,”

“I think what a lot of you failed to understand is that most of the criminals in my town are known, and there’s this “it’s my sibling” culture that we do. It’s not the first time I’ve witnessed someone I know robbing someone at gun point. They just ignore us cos we will never talk.”

"Guns are too common in Nkpor for us to be afraid of gun. I have heard all sorts of gun sounds cos our compound was at the express. We know these criminals and we often can guess who robbed certain places by the way the robbery was done. Guns are littered everywhere in Nkpor."