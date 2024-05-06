"Dont say that s**t again" TOM BRADY goes off on JEFF ROSS as he makes massage joke about ROBERT KRAFT at roast (VIDEO)







Monday, May 6, 2024 - Tom Brady got offended by a particular joke during “The Roast of Tom Brady” on Netflix on Sunday night, May 5.

Legendary comedian Jeff Ross was taking his turn to roast Brady, as is the show’s purpose.

But things took a turn when Ross started talking about Brady joining the Patriots after being drafted 199th overall in 2000.

“Tom became a Patriot, moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft’s office and said ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made,'” Ross said. “Would you like a massage?”

Ross blew a kiss to Kraft, who was in attendance.

That’s when Brady got out of his seat and made his first audible reaction of the night.

“Don’t say that s**t again,” Brady, who was smiling, told Ross.

Kraft was charged with soliciting prostitution in February 2019 after a multi-county investigation into massage parlors in Florida, with police saying they recorded Kraft paying for sex acts at the Orchids of Asia spa in January 2019.

Kraft pleaded not guilty, a federal judge in Florida later ruled that the recordings were filmed using unlawful surveillance and must be destroyed.

The case was dismissed in September 2019.

“I am truly sorry,” Kraft said in a March 2019 statement about the case.

“I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.

“Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being.

“…As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try to make a difference. I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect.”

Though he reacted to Ross’ joke about Kraft, Brady notably stayed silent during Ross and host Kevin Hart’s expletive-laden digs at his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and the couple’s divorce.

