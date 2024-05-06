"Dont say that s**t again" TOM BRADY goes off on JEFF ROSS as he makes massage joke about ROBERT KRAFT at roast (VIDEO)

Monday, May 6, 2024 - Tom Brady got offended by a particular joke during “The Roast of Tom Brady” on Netflix on Sunday night, May 5.
Legendary comedian Jeff Ross was taking his turn to roast
Brady, as is the show’s purpose.
But things took a turn when Ross started talking about Brady
joining the Patriots after being drafted 199th overall in 2000.
“Tom became a Patriot, moved up to New England, and on the
first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner
Robert Kraft’s office and said ‘I’m the best decision your organization has
ever made,'” Ross said. “Would you like a massage?”
Ross blew a kiss to Kraft, who was in attendance.
That’s when Brady got out of his seat and made his first
audible reaction of the night.
“Don’t say that s**t again,” Brady, who was smiling, told
Ross.
Kraft was charged with soliciting prostitution in February
2019 after a multi-county investigation into massage parlors in Florida, with
police saying they recorded Kraft paying for sex acts at the Orchids of Asia
spa in January 2019.
Kraft pleaded not guilty, a federal judge in Florida later
ruled that the recordings were filmed using unlawful surveillance and must be
destroyed.
The case was dismissed in September 2019.
“I am truly sorry,” Kraft said in a March 2019 statement
about the case.
“I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close
friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a
higher standard.
“Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right
thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human
being.
“…As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform
with which I have been blessed to help others and to try to make a difference.
I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those
actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect.”
Though he reacted to Ross’ joke about Kraft, Brady notably
stayed silent during Ross and host Kevin Hart’s expletive-laden digs at his
ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and the couple’s divorce.
Watch the video below.
Tom Brady was not happy about Jeff Ross massage joke about him and Robert Kraft 😂 pic.twitter.com/WlAs3cHoTn— Coby’s Gambling Corner (@CobyValentine24) May 6, 2024
