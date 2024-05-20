Man attempts to take his own life by jumping into a body of water that resembles a dam behind the British Council in Upper Hill (PHOTOs).





Monday, May 20, 2024 - A man reportedly attempted to take his own life by jumping into a body of water that resembles a dam behind the British Council in Upper Hill.

Police arrived at the scene after being alerted by members of the public and cordoned off the area to facilitate rescue operations.

It is believed that the victim might have been battling depression.

Suicide cases are on the rise in the country as Kenyans face hard times.

Hardly a week passes before several suicide cases are reported in different parts of the country.

