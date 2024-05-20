CS MOSES KURIA goes on a 4-month ‘strike’ after RUTO’s government and RAILA’s Opposition refused to associate themselves with him – Look!

Monday, May 20, 2024 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has embarked on a self-induced silence lasting four months.
This follows the move by President William Ruto’s government
and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Opposition to freeze him out of key
political events.
According to sources, both the government and the Opposition
don’t want to associate themselves with Moses Kuria.
As a result, Kuria vowed that he will never contribute to
political discourse until August 2024.
At that time, he explained that he will have a presser, which he claimed will change the political dynamics of the country.
“I will be issuing a major announcement that will change the
political future and landscape of Kenya on 20th August 2024 at 10 am,” CS Kuria
stated.
On taking a vow of silence, he stated, “Until then, I will
not issue a political position or opinion on any issue.”
Kuria’s latest frustration stems from what he perceives as
spite from the National Government and leaders from his home turf.
The CS had earlier complained about why President William
Ruto kept inviting Kiambu leaders to the State House without his
knowledge.
He remarked that any discussion touching on Kiambu should
not proceed without his presence as he was the senior-most politician from the
region courtesy of his cabinet position.
Kuria has also shown his frustrations after Azimio Leaders
Jeremiah Kioni and Martha Karua refused to invite him to high-end
profile political meetings, including the just concluded Limuru III.
