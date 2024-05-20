CS MOSES KURIA goes on a 4-month ‘strike’ after RUTO’s government and RAILA’s Opposition refused to associate themselves with him – Look!





Monday, May 20, 2024 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has embarked on a self-induced silence lasting four months.

This follows the move by President William Ruto’s government and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Opposition to freeze him out of key political events.

According to sources, both the government and the Opposition don’t want to associate themselves with Moses Kuria.

As a result, Kuria vowed that he will never contribute to political discourse until August 2024.

At that time, he explained that he will have a presser, which he claimed will change the political dynamics of the country.

“I will be issuing a major announcement that will change the political future and landscape of Kenya on 20th August 2024 at 10 am,” CS Kuria stated.

On taking a vow of silence, he stated, “Until then, I will not issue a political position or opinion on any issue.”

Kuria’s latest frustration stems from what he perceives as spite from the National Government and leaders from his home turf.

The CS had earlier complained about why President William Ruto kept inviting Kiambu leaders to the State House without his knowledge.

He remarked that any discussion touching on Kiambu should not proceed without his presence as he was the senior-most politician from the region courtesy of his cabinet position.

Kuria has also shown his frustrations after Azimio Leaders Jeremiah Kioni and Martha Karua refused to invite him to high-end profile political meetings, including the just concluded Limuru III.

The Kenyan DAILY POST