FREDRICK NZOMO admitted in hospital after he attempted to take his own life and failed - Mental health is a menace in the country (PHOTOs).





Sunday, May 19, 2024 - A young man identified as Fredrick Nzomo is admitted in hospital after he attempted to take his own life and failed.

Taking to his X account, the victim said he has been battling mental illness for years after succumbing to depression.

He tried to take his own life last week but the suicide attempt failed.

He was rescued and taken to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

“I'm here to say my plan to want to rest young failed last week.

"Now we shall wait for God's times. But we move with God coz alikataa iyo story,’’ he tweeted.

“I kept telling my friends that I didn't have plans of being around for long.

"I've always wanted to go young. I have no idea how I even hit the third floor.

"On Tuesday last week, my brain really snapped so hard and the rest is history. Found myself in a hospital bed,’’ he added.

He further revealed that he has been trying to end his life since 2016.

The first attempt was in 2016 but he failed.

Check out his posts on X.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.