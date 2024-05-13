KRA seeks legal backing to access your M-PESA records and bank accounts in a bid to nab tax cheats – LOOK!

Monday, May 13, 2024 - The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will now access your Mpesa records if Finance Bill 2024 is passed by Parliament.
The Finance Bill 2024 which has been prepared by Treasury Cabinet
Secretary, Prof Njuguna Ndungu seeks exemption of KRA to access sensitive data
like details of properties owned and bank accounts operated by taxpayers
without court warrants.
The Finance Bill 2024 also proposes to integrate the database of these
data controllers and processors like the KRA ITAX in a far-reaching move that
lawyers have described as ‘worrying’.
The KRA’s enforcement has been using various databases to pursue suspected
tax cheats including bank statements, import records, motor vehicle
registration records, Kenya power bills, water bills and data from Kenya Civil
Aviation Authority (KCAA) which reveals individuals who own planes, especially
choppers.
If KRA is given access to MPESA records, this will be a big win for the
government since many Kenyans have been evading taxes by banking on Mpesa
instead of using banks.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
