Please concentrate on development and stop attacking me and WETANGULA – MUDAVADI tells Governor NATEMBEYA

Monday, May 13, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has hit out at Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya for attacking him and Speaker of National Assembly, Moses Wetangula.

In recent months, Natembeya has been attacking Wetangula and Mudavadi, accusing them of being behind poverty in Mulembe Nation.

But speaking on Saturday in Kakamega during the burial of Mama Femina Khayisio, mother to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Mulele, Mudavadi said Natembeya should instead concentrate on serving the people of Trans Nzoia County.

"In the villages, you are constantly insulting Musalia, you are talking about Wetangula and yet at the very highest level the leaders have shown magnanimity and are moving forward," Mudavadi said.

He added that there is no need for Natembeya to insult him because he does not look forward to becoming Governor.

"I did my role as MP and I finished. I'm now a public officer, the other I will tell you later. But for heaven's sake don't wake up thinking about Musalia, tell the people of your area what you are going to do for them," he added.

The Foreign Affairs CS told the governor to better the lives of his people instead of focusing on him and Wetangula.

