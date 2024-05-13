Please concentrate on development and stop attacking me and WETANGULA – MUDAVADI tells Governor NATEMBEYA

Monday, May 13, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has hit out at Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya for attacking him and Speaker of National Assembly, Moses Wetangula.
In recent
months, Natembeya has been attacking Wetangula and Mudavadi, accusing them of
being behind poverty in Mulembe Nation.
But
speaking on Saturday in Kakamega during
the burial of Mama Femina Khayisio, mother to the Director of Public
Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Mulele, Mudavadi said Natembeya should instead
concentrate on serving the people of Trans Nzoia County.
"In the villages, you are
constantly insulting Musalia, you are talking about Wetangula and yet at the
very highest level the leaders have shown magnanimity and are moving
forward," Mudavadi said.
He added that there is no need
for Natembeya to insult him because he does not look forward to becoming
Governor.
"I did my role as MP and I
finished. I'm now a public officer, the other I will tell you later. But for
heaven's sake don't wake up thinking about Musalia, tell the people of your
area what you are going to do for them," he added.
The Foreign Affairs CS told the
governor to better the lives of his people instead of focusing on him and Wetangula.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
