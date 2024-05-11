Kenya Kwanza MPs ‘save’ LINTURI after rejecting 2 crucial witnesses who wanted to testify against him – Look! Is RUTO behind all this?

Saturday, May 11, 2024 – Embattled Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi may be on his way to freedom.

This is after the Parliamentary Select Committee probing his impeachment motion rejected the bid to invite key witnesses to provide evidence on the supply of fake fertilizer.

A source privy to the matter revealed that two key witnesses were set to testify and give an account of what transpired.

This included Agriculture Principal Secretary Kipronoh Ronoh and a businessman.

11 Committee members voted to determine the process. Seven members voted No while four voted Yes.

Those who sought the witnesses not to take the stand were from the Kenya Kwanza administration.

They include Samuel Chepkonga (Ainabkoi), Njeri Maina (Kirinyaga Woman Representative), Naomi Wako (Marsabit Woman Representative), George Murungara (Tharaka), Moses Injendi (Malava) and Kassim Tandaza (Matuga).

Those from Azimio who voted Yes included Catherine Omanyo (Busia Woman rep), TJ Kajwang (Ruaraka), Robert Mbui (Kathiani), and Yusuf Farah Mohammed (Wajir West).

Rachel Nyamai (Kitui South) who represents the Jubilee party voted No.

In the past few days, CS Linturi has launched a spirited fight against the impeachment motion sponsored by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka.

The CS argued that there was a lack of evidence over the allegations and sought the Committee to declare his innocence.

The Committee is set to present a report before National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Monday, May 13, giving its findings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST