KDF Rangers decimate six AL SHABAAB terrorists in a targeted operation near Boni Forest

Thursday, May 2, 2024 - The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) specialised unit commonly known as the Rangers has killed six Al Shabaab terrorists in Lamu County.
The six were killed in an
operation executed by the KDF brigade in Lamu County and among the six was one
foreign fighter.
KDF in a statement on Monday
said it launched a targeted operation at 1:00 pm local time (1000 GMT) against
an active Al Shabaab camp in Kumba, about 10 kilometers west of Pandanguo, near
the vast Boni forest where the insurgents hide.
"The operation successfully
neutralized six members of Al Shabaab, including a foreign national, and
resulted in the confiscation of significant logistical supplies," KDF
stated.
According to the statement, the
raid was staged following intelligence reports that the group was planning an
attack in the area.
The KDF said some of the
terrorists managed to escape and advised the public to remain vigilant as the
operation may lead to increased activities by the group, especially as the
number of injured terrorists is reportedly high.
This is good news for the country
since Al Shabaab attacks have increased in the last six months and several
Kenyans have paid the ultimate price.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
