ATWOLI takes his sweet revenge on PSRA Boss FAZUL MOHAMMED for threatening him – See what he did to him yesterday?





Thursday, May 2, 2024 – Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU-K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli taught Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Chief Executive Officer Fazul Mohammed a bitter lesson that he will never forget yesterday.

This is after he refused to invite him and his juniors to the Labour Day celebrations that were held at Uhuru Gardens which was graced by President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Atwoli refused to invite Fazul after he ordered Private Security Firms not to remit money to COTU since the trade union was not helping them.

Speaking yesterday, Atwoli revealed that he had not extended an invitation to Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) officials for the Labour Day celebrations.

Atwoli was responding after PSRA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fazul Mohammed, stated that he had been invited to the celebrations and declined.

Fazul in his statement had remarked that he would not associate with COTU until the billions collected from private security guards were audited.

“COTU is the subject of an active forensic investigation on the collection and use of Ksh1.7 billion that has over the years been deducted from private security guards and remitted to COTU, therefore, as an Authority we are conflicted and must with a clear conscience decline your invitation,” Fazul in the letter had noted.

In a rejoinder, COTU stated that PSRA was a regulator and not a trade union and as such could not be invited to the event.

“COTU (K), has no business with a regulator because we do not get our membership from any regulator. The membership of COTU (K) is derived from Unions and not any regulator,” the rejoinder read in part.

“COTU (K) has not, and cannot, invite PSRA considering we have no business with such an amorphous entity.”

Atwoli and Fazul have been in a bitter exchange of words due to deductions from private security guards’ remittance to the union.

