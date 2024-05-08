Kasipul MP’s personal driver is the main suspect in the brutal murder of EVANS KIDERO’s former bouncer, EVANCE OKODA - OKODA’s tongue, nose and right fingers were chopped off.





Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ong'ondo's driver was charged on Tuesday with the murder of bodybuilder Evans Okoda, who was formerly a bouncer for Evans Kidero.

The MP’s driver is reportedly the main suspect in the murder.

The court allowed police to detain him and other suspects for 7 more days pending investigations.

Okoda’s mutilated body was found in an ugly state near his rental house in Oyugis town, Rachuonyo South Sub-county, with serious cuts on his head and face and body parts chopped off.

The deceased’s wife said she had expected him at home but did not come back, only for neighbours to wake her up in the morning after spotting her husband’s body.

His head had serious cuts caused by a sharp object on the back and on his face.

The tongue, nose, and right fingers were chopped off from the wrist.

The unknown assailants took advantage of the heavy downpour in the area to execute the heinous crime.

The deceased’s wife said she didn’t hear any struggle which could make her suspect someone was being murdered because it was raining heavily at night

Okoda had been offering security services to various politicians during electioneering periods.

It is alleged that before Okoda was murdered, he had ruffled feathers with Kasipul Member of Parliament, whose driver is the main suspect in the murder.

Below are photos of the suspects in the murder.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.