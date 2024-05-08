Kasipul MP’s personal driver is the main suspect in the brutal murder of EVANS KIDERO’s former bouncer, EVANCE OKODA - OKODA’s tongue, nose and right fingers were chopped off.

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ong'ondo's driver was charged on Tuesday with the murder of bodybuilder Evans Okoda, who was formerly a bouncer for Evans Kidero.
The
MP’s driver is reportedly the main suspect in the murder.
The
court allowed police to detain him and other suspects for 7 more days pending
investigations.
Okoda’s
mutilated body was
found in an ugly state near his rental house in Oyugis town, Rachuonyo South
Sub-county, with serious cuts on his head and face and body parts chopped off.
The deceased’s
wife said she had expected him at home but did not come back, only for neighbours to wake her up in the
morning after spotting her husband’s body.
His head had
serious cuts caused by a sharp object on the back and on his face.
The tongue, nose, and right fingers were chopped off from the wrist.
The unknown assailants took advantage of the heavy
downpour in the area to execute the heinous crime.
The deceased’s wife said she didn’t hear any struggle which
could make her suspect someone was being murdered because it was raining
heavily at night
Okoda had been
offering security services to various politicians during electioneering
periods.
It
is alleged that before Okoda was murdered, he had ruffled feathers with
Kasipul Member of Parliament, whose driver is the main suspect in the murder.
Below are photos of the suspects in the murder.
