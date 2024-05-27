KALENJIN MPs blast GACHAGUA even after SUDI attacked him – The Mt Kenya kingpin is surrounded!

Monday, May 27, 2024 - A section of Kalenjin community Members of Parliament has blasted Deputy President Rigathi Gacghagua for telling Rift Valley leaders not to interfere with Mt Kenya region politics.
On Friday, Gachagua, who spoke at a function in Kesses
constituency, warned Rift Valley politicians against interfering with the
political affairs of the Mt. Kenya region, claiming they were scheming for his
downfall.
In a quick rejoinder, Kalenjin MPs dismissed the deputy
president's threats, insisting they would not be barred from visiting any part
of the country.
Led by Bomet Senator Hilary Sigei, Mogotio MP Reuben
Kiborek, Sotik MP Francis Sigei, and Keiyo South MP Gideon Kimaiyo, the leaders
vowed to continue holding events in Gachagua's backyard.
Sigei argued that all elected leaders should be free to tour
other regions and participate in socio-economic and political development.
"Leaders from across the country should work together, unite the people, and support President Ruto in delivering on his development agenda.
"The people expect us to act as their elected
representatives, and we should not engage in petty squabbles," Sigei said.
On his part, Kiborek accused
Gachagua of attempting to intimidate youthful leaders, adding that such plans
would not succeed.
"As young leaders, we have a close-knit relationship and cooperation that has seen us develop our region. Whoever sees young leaders as foolish is setting himself up for attack and a fall.
"Politics of dividing the people, gagging their leaders, and confining
them to their zone is archaic," said Kiborek.
Sotik MP castigated the deputy
president for allegedly attempting to re-introduce the politics of deceit and
nepotism.
"The politics of
deceit, tribalism, nepotism, and division should not arise in this era; we
should seek to unite the people and not balkanize them," Sotik MP said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
