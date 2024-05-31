IVANKA TRUMP breaks silence after father is found guilty in hush money case







Friday, May 31, 2024 - Ivanka Trump has broken her silence after her father, Donald Trump, was found guilty on all 34 charges in hush money case.

Ivanka shared a heartfelt message of support for her father following his guilty conviction in the Manhattan hush money trial Thursday, May 30.

The former first daughter shared a photo of a young Donald Trump holding her as a kid on his lap to Instagram Stories with the caption “I love you dad” and a heart emoji.





The post was the first public remark Ivanka, 42, has made after her dad became the first former US president to be criminally convicted.

Trump was found guilty on all counts by a Manhattan jury for forging business records to hide money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about their alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election.

Sources say Ivanka is fully supportive of her dad and loves him very much despite his conviction.