It is happening folks as RUTO’s government announces mandatory SHIF registration ahead of the July 1 rollout





Tuesday, May 14, 2024 – Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has announced the beginning of a household registration exercise for the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) that is set to replace the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The exercise is expected to commence in May 2024, having been earlier planned for January earlier in the year.

Speaking in a meeting aimed to facilitate the transition of NHIF to the Social Health Authority (SHA), Nakhumicha stated that the registration exercise is expected to go on concurrently with the offering of services by NHIF.

Further, the government has maintained that the roll-out of the services by the new authority is slated for July 1 as earlier communicated.

CS Nakhumicha reiterated the government's pledge to have the Social Health Authority operational by July 1, 2024, with household registration slated to commence in May.

However, this is not the first time that the government has shifted goalposts regarding registration dates for the new Authority.

Initially, the government had stated that the exercise would commence in January and later on switched the dates to March 2024.

Despite both announcements, the registration exercises did not commence, with the Ministry of Health being adamant that the exercise would be completed by June 30.

However, the new registration date announcement comes as Members of Parliament push to have the registration paused citing data safety concerns.

