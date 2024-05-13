If you lost crops to floods, just begin celebrating as RUTO’s government brings good news – Look!





Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - The Ministry of Agriculture on Saturday announced that all farmers whose crops were affected by floods would be compensated.

Speaking during a gathering in Kericho County, Agriculture Principal Secretary Paul Ronoh stated that the government had begun to map out affected farmers to facilitate the process.

The PS further warned farmers against carrying out their farming activities amid floods, urging them to commence their activities only when the waters subside.

"We have seen that floods have destroyed a lot of crops it has destroyed a lot of farms," PS Ronoh stated even as he urged farmers to be cautious.

"We are making arrangements as government to compensate all farmers whose farms have been affected,” he added.

Ronoh stated the government had already assessed several affected farms and compensation would be done once the mapping is completed.

“Last week alone, 33 hectares of farmland had been destroyed by floods and we are making rounds and consulting as a government how we will compensate farmers,” the Agriculture PS noted.

The latest announcement comes barely a fortnight after the Ministry of Agriculture announced compensation for farmers who received substandard fertilizer.

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) in its announcement urged farmers to lodge formal complaints by filing a claim declaration form and submitting it to the nearest NCPB depot.

According to the produce board, farmers will also be required to present their original national ID cards while submitting the claims.

