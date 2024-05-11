Inspector General of Police beefs up JACK WAMBOKA's security over alleged threats from LINTURI’s goons

Saturday, May 11, 2024 - Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome has ordered the beefing up of Bumula MP Jack Wamboka's security after he claimed his life is in danger.

Wamboka is the sponsor of the motion seeking to have Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi impeached.

Making his submission Tuesday before the 11-member select committee probing the allegations against the CS, Wamboka claimed he has been encountering suspicious occurrences since the motion was approved

"I have been followed by unmarked cars and unknown people; it is not easy but I will soldier on for the integrity of the Republic of Kenya," Wamboka told the Select Committee.

He urged the committee members to enhance the security of members in such situations.

Speaking Friday after the hearings, committee chairperson Naomi Waqo confirmed the matter has been fully addressed.

Waqo said IG Koome has acceded to the request made by the committee through the clerk of the National Assembly.

"I wish to update you that the clerk has since liaised with the inspector general of police and the personal security of the sponsor has been enhanced accordingly," she stated.

Linturi is set to know his fate on Monday.

