Inside MP GG KAGOMBE’s scandalous past - Meet his baby mama who accused him of threatening to kill her and their unborn child! This man is a crook (PHOTOs).

Friday, May 24, 2024 - On August 17, 2015, Lydia Mathia, a former senior official at the Ministry of Youth and Public Service, accused Gabriel Gathuka Kagombe of attempting to murder her and their unborn child.
Kagombe, who later
became Gatundu South MP, was alleged to have physically assaulted Mathia and
threatened her with a gun.
Mathia recounted that she had agreed to meet Kagombe in his office around 6:30 PM to discuss business matters.
However, the meeting quickly escalated into a violent
confrontation.
The incident, which Mathia detailed in a
Facebook post, included claims of being thrown against a wall, punched, and
kicked by Kagombe, who also allegedly aimed a gun at her when she sought refuge
in a toilet.
"He threw me on the floor and kicked me
about, dragging me around. All this time, I was just clutching my tummy, afraid
of what these blows could do to my baby," she wrote in her post.
Mathia further alleged that Kagombe pressed his hand against her mouth and threatened her, saying;
"Shut up! Shut up! Who do you think you are?" Mathia also
accused Kagombe of pointing a gun at her and threatening to shoot when she
locked herself in the toilet.
She described seeing the gun clearly and how she managed to avoid being shot by stepping away from the window.
Eventually,
she managed to dial a friend who called the police, prompting Kagombe to flee
the scene.
Kagombe later
denied the allegations stating that he and Mathia had been involved in a
branding project for Huduma Centre valued at Ksh 19 million and the falling out
was due to her alleged misappropriation of funds from
their joint account.
He also denied
being the father of her child and expressed his readiness to take a DNA test to
prove his innocence.
Mathia insisted
that this was not the first time she was pregnant with Kagombe's child.
Mathia
now works at the Nairobi County Government as the Chief Officer Security and
Compliance.
Their
daughter resembles Kagombe.

